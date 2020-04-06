Coronavirus fight: White House health advisor Fauci says we will never get back to 'normal'

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 1, 2020, in Washington, DC.

The world may never get back to what it considered "normal" before the coronavirus emerged from Wuhan, China a little over three months ago and spread to more than 1.3 million people across the world, U.S. health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a White House press briefing Monday.

Fauci, in answering a question about whether the world would get back to normal before a vaccine is approved, said we will gradually be able to "function as a society. But you're absolutely right, if you want to get to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen in the sense that the threat is there."

COVID-19 has spread to almost every country in the world, killing more than 74,000. The worst outbreak is in the U.S. where there are more than 362,000 cases and at least 10,781 deaths.

"When we say 'getting back to normal' we mean something very different from what we're going through right now, because right now we are in a very intense mitigation," Fauci said, adding that he's confident scientists will find therapeutic drugs to treat the virus and will eventually develop an effective vaccine. "If 'back to normal' means acting like there never was a coronavirus problem, I don't think that's going to happen until we do have a situation where you can completely protect the population" with a vaccine, he said.

While the coming days in the nation's coronavirus fight look bleak, President Donald Trump said "there's tremendous light at the end of the tunnel."

"Currently, ten different therapeutic agents are in active trials and some are looking incredibly successful," he said. "But they have to go through a process and it's going to be a quick process based on what the FDA told me." He said another 15 potential treatments are working toward clinical trials, "so they're advancing rapidly."

