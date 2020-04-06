UK cell towers torched amid bogus conspiracy theories that link 5G with coronavirus

Several cell towers in the U.K. have been set on fire and engineers harassed amid the spread of online conspiracy theories that link 5G technology with the coronavirus pandemic.

Four of Vodafone's mobile phone masts were attacked in the last 24 hours, a spokesperson for the British carrier told CNBC Sunday. It's unclear whether the sites affected were used for 5G.

Video footage circulated online last week showing a mast torched in the English city of Birmingham. EE said its engineers were assessing the cause of the fire, adding it was "likely" arson and that, if so, the firm would work with local police to identify a culprit. The tower was not a 5G mast.

"This site served thousands of people in the Birmingham area, providing vital 2G, 3G and 4G connectivity as it has done for many years," an EE spokesperson told CNBC. "We will try to restore full coverage as quickly as possible, but the damage caused by the fire is significant."

Meanwhile, a clip also surfaced on Twitter showing a woman harassing telecoms engineers laying 5G fiber-optic cables. The woman questions why the engineers are working and claims the technology "kills people."

There are floods of posts on Facebook claiming the coronavirus outbreak was caused by 5G, the fifth generation of mobile internet. Many of the claims center on the idea that the virus originated in Wuhan because the Chinese city had deployed 5G networks last year.