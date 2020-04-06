A loss of taste and smell may be the best way to tell if you have coronavirus, new study shows

If tests are not available, a loss of taste and smell could be the best way to detect whether someone has contracted the coronavirus, according to U.K. researchers.

A research team at King's College London assessed the responses of more than 400,000 people reporting one or more suspected symptoms of COVID-19 to an app.

The data analyzed showed that 59% of those who tested positive for the virus reported a loss of smell and taste, compared with only 18% of who tested negative for the disease. These results, the researchers said, were "much stronger" in predicting positive COVID-19 diagnoses than a self-reported fever.

This appears to indicate that a loss of smell and taste should be added to the list of common coronavirus symptoms. Until now, health authorities like the WHO have said a fever, dry cough and fatigue are the symptoms to watch out for.

The general advice for those who display symptoms of COVID-19 is to stay at home in order to reduce the risk of spreading it to others and call your health facility.

As of Monday, more than 1.28 million people had contracted COVID-19 worldwide, with 69,789 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.