Germany 'is still at the beginning of the epidemic' despite low death rate, health body warns

Medical volunteers dressed in protective suits, masks, gloves and goggles wait to take blood samples from visitors with symptoms to test them for Covid-19 infection at a tent set up next to a doctor's office on March 27, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

Germany, like other European countries such as Spain, Italy and France, has a high number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus. But unlike others, it has a much lower death toll so far.

Germany has 100,123 confirmed cases of the virus and has recorded 1,584 deaths from the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University, putting the mortality rate at around 1.5%. In comparison, Italy has 128,948 cases of the virus, and has recorded 15,887 deaths, making the case fatality rate nearer to 12%. Spain's case fatality rate is around 9.5% currently.

Germany has been lauded for appearing to be on top of its coronavirus epidemic, and there are reasons to be hopeful; the daily number of new infections in Germany dropped for the fourth day in a row on Monday.

But Germany's public health body, the Richard Koch Institute for infectious diseases, is cautious, telling CNBC that the country's comparatively low mortality rate (the case fatality rate) should not be taken as a measure of the country's success in combating the virus just yet.

"First of all, it is far too early to speak of a success story here. Germany — at least at the moment — sees a lower case fatality rate than other countries," Marieke Degen, a deputy spokeswoman at the RKI, told CNBC.

"There might be many factors contributing to this, one is the affected age groups (so far, older people haven't been affected that much in Germany, more younger who came back from skiing; however, we see this changing at the moment)," she said.

"Also, we know that it takes a while until patients who fall seriously ill finally die, and we are just at the beginning of events here."

The RKI's recommendation of early widespread testing to detect cases and slow the spread of the outbreak has been widely seen as a factor that has helped Germany to keep its death toll low. Germany is estimated to be conducting around 500,000 tests a week, far more than countries like the U.K. where the lack of national testing, and a small testing regime for health workers, has been called a fiasco.