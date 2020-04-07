House Democrats to hold conference call with Pence, Fauci, Birx on coronavirus response

(L-R) U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx listen during a news briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 20, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Vice President Mike Pence and other key members of the White House coronavirus task force will hold a conference call with House Democrats on Wednesday to provide an update and field questions about the U.S. response to the pandemic.

The White House team, which is led by Pence, will update the House Democratic caucus on multiple facets of the response effort, including the status of supplies and supply chains, a source familiar with the task force told CNBC. The team will also provide a breakdown of current data and modeling on the virus, the source said.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci and coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx are also set to attend the phone conference, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Rear Adm. John Polowczyk, who helms the federal effort to replenish and maintain supplies of crucial protective equipment for health-care workers battling the disease, will also be on the call.

Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller tweeted Tuesday morning that the vice president and Polowczyk will host four separate conference calls Wednesday and Thursday with Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate.

Pence and Polowczyk will update each group and take questions, Miller said in the tweet.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.