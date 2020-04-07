Dubai now requires police permits for anyone who wants to leave their house

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates ⁠— Dubai has handed down its strictest lockdown measures yet as coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates tripled in just over a week.

Residents of Dubai, the commercial and tourism hub of the oil-rich Gulf monarchy, have already been in lockdown for two weeks, with all but essential businesses closed and no outdoor activities permitted, including exercise.

Since Sunday, leaving the house for trips deemed "essential" — which only include visits to the grocery store, pharmacy or doctor — now requires a permit issued online by the Dubai Police, with a new permit required for each trip. A mask and gloves are to be worn at all times when outside the house, on penalty of police action. The rules are in effect for two weeks, subject to renewal.

Permit applications are to be made online with the Dubai Police, at which point the applicant is supposed to receive a single-use text message login code. The application then requires you to enter your phone number, address, national ID number, reason for leaving the house, destination, date and time expected to leave and return, and license plate number if driving. Once approved, you have 24 hours to use the one-time permit.

Dubai embarked on a city-wide disinfection campaign last week, with a curfew imposed between 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., during which time residents needed government-issued permits to leave their houses. Now the rule applies 24 hours a day, as the government tries to stem human movement to curb the spread of the virus in the emirate of 3.3 million. The movement permit requirement does not yet apply in Abu Dhabi or other emirates.

Police checks are routine in many areas and speed cameras have been used to flash any cars on major roads during the curfew times, with fines applied to those who did not pre-register for an essential errand. Individuals stopped by police outside without a permit risk being fined or even prosecuted in court, authorities said.