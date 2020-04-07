Senate will vote to pass more small business aid Thursday, McConnell says

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said he hopes to approve further funding Thursday to buoy small businesses devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I will work with Secretary Mnuchin and Leader Schumer and hope to approve further funding for the Paycheck Protection Program by unanimous consent or voice vote during the next scheduled Senate session on Thursday," he said in a statement.

Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican and chairman of the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, flagged the news in a tweet moments before McConnell's statement.

Congress late last month approved a $350 billion small business program as part of a more than $2 trillion stimulus bill aimed at helping the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The program is aimed at helping small businesses that provide the engine of employment and entrepreneurship in the U.S. economy.

Still, the initial rollout of the ambitious program faced challenges as banks hurried to prepare themselves to assist with the efforts. Those challenges may be a point of debate in discussions to add to the program.

A spokesperson for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement to CNBC, "Senator Schumer has not heard from Senator McConnell, and [the small business committee's ranking member] Senator Cardin has not heard from Senator Rubio."

Still, Congress and the administration are under pressure to offer relief quickly, and administration officials and lawmakers have acknowledged the loan program may not be enough. Mnuchin has told CNBC he would ask Congress for more money if more is needed.

Rubio said in his tweet Tuesday the program will need at least another $200 to $250 billion.

The Senate, though, had not been expected to be back in session prior to April 20, but McConnell said Tuesday a session was scheduled for Thursday.

While most senators are out of Washington, the chamber can pass legislation during regular pro forma sessions, brief periods of activity usually overseen by at most a few lawmakers. Any one senator can block the passage of a bill by unanimous consent.

