Shopping center owner Kimco is trying to help its smaller tenants pay rent, stay in business

A major shopping center owner in the U.S. has taken matters into its own hands to try to help small business owners get access to funds from the federal government and from states that can help them pay rent.

Kimco Realty, which owns and operates roughly 400 strip centers typically anchored by grocery stores across the country, has started piloting a tenant assistance program, or TAP. Its goal is to help its tenants find and apply for federal and state loans. Those loans are meant to aid smaller businesses in surviving the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, the TAP pilot is in California and Florida. Kimco said it plans to roll out the program to other states over the next few days.

The launch follows a frenzied rush last Friday for small businesses to file for federal loans. Entrepreneurs are now nervously waiting on bank approvals. The government's $350 billion loan program is aimed at assisting small businesses hurt by the measures that have been taken to stem the spread of COVID-19. But many have described the process as chaotic and confusing. And some are still seeking assistance.

"We were nervous about time. We are not ones to wait for the government. We figured we had to act quickly," Kimco CEO Conor Flynn told CNBC in an interview.

"We recognized early on, that the big national retailers ... they need to pay their rents," Flynn explained, mentioning names like Target, Home Depot and Costco. "They have the balance sheets and the cash positions to weather this storm."

"The small mom-and-pops are the ones in the trenches," the CEO said. "We knew they needed access to capital quickly."

Kimco said it is working with various law firms to help its tenants that are looking for government-sponsored disaster relief loans, at no cost, with Kimco covering the legal expenses.

"If we are funding the legal assistance ... this helps our tenants get to the front of the line," for funds, Flynn said. He said Kimco is looking for additional ways to get capital to the businesses that need it most. Those efforts could be announced by the company in the near future, he said.

Kimco also will offer a rent deferral program to smaller tenants that cannot pay April rent, so long as they are checking all the boxes and applying to the government programs that are available to them, the CEO explained. "This is not a free handout."

But when Flynn gets a phone call from a large, national retailer looking to "game the system," Flynn said, he will not hesitate to default them — or boot them from a lease.

"At some point, I think [these retailers] are going to recognize this is damning to your brand," he said, about well-capitalized companies looking to get out of rent payments. "I think they run a real risk of alienating their customer base," if they do not pay rent when they are financially in a position to do so.

Other landlords including U.S. mall owners Triple Five Group and Taubman have said they have their own obligations to meet, and therefore need to collect rent checks from their tenants.

American Dream co-CEO Don Ghermezian told CNBC in an interview: "The difficulty we are going though now ... if tenants don't want to pay rent, my response is: I have got to pay a mortgage. I borrowed money. I have got to pay back my lenders."