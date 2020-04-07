PHOTOS: Voters in Wisconsin go to the polls despite the high coronavirus health risks

Hali Fisher, 24, waits in line to vote at Riverside High School, 1615 E. Locust St. in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The Wisconsin primary is moving forward in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic after Gov. Tony Evers sought to shut down Tuesday's election in a historic move Monday that was swiftly rejected by the conservative majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court by the end of the day.

A day before Wisconsin's scheduled primary election, Governor Tony Evers, a democrat, issued an executive order to suspend in-person voting and extend the deadline for absentee ballots in an effort to reduce voters' exposure to coronavirus.

Later that day the Republican-led legislature challenged that decision and Wisconsin Supreme Court court struck down Governor Evers executive order. The United States Supreme Court then voted 5-4 along ideological lines in favor of the lower courts decision to overturn the governor's orders.

On Tuesday, voters lined up to cast their votes for Democratic challengers former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders amidst a national health pandemic that has infected at least 368,449 Americans and killed at least 10,993 of them. Also on the docket is a state Supreme Court seat that could have implications for the presidential election.

The state has reduced the number of polling stations and offered drive-by voting options at several locations. Social distancing measures have been enacted to allow voters safe access to the polls.

As Wisconsin votes, there is growing debate on how to conduct future elections safely in a year that still has several upcoming primaries and the 2020 presidential election.

The following photos show voting in Wisconsin amid the coronavirus outbreak: