PHOTOS: Voters in Wisconsin go to the polls despite the high coronavirus health risks

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Key Points
  • On Tuesday, voters lined up to cast their votes for Democratic challengers former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders amidst a national health pandemic that has infected at least 368,449 Americans and killed at least 10,993 of them.
  • Also on the docket is a state Supreme Court seat that could have implications for the 2020 presidential election. 
Hali Fisher, 24, waits in line to vote at Riverside High School, 1615 E. Locust St. in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The Wisconsin primary is moving forward in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic after Gov. Tony Evers sought to shut down Tuesday's election in a historic move Monday that was swiftly rejected by the conservative majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court by the end of the day.
Mike De Sisti | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | USA Today | Reuters

A day before Wisconsin's scheduled primary election, Governor Tony Evers, a democrat, issued an executive order to suspend in-person voting and extend the deadline for absentee ballots in an effort to reduce voters' exposure to coronavirus. 

Later that day the Republican-led legislature challenged that decision and Wisconsin Supreme Court court struck down Governor Evers executive order. The United States Supreme Court then voted 5-4 along ideological lines in favor of the lower courts decision to overturn the governor's orders.  

On Tuesday, voters lined up to cast their votes for Democratic challengers former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders amidst a national health pandemic that has infected at least 368,449 Americans and killed at least 10,993 of them. Also on the docket is a state Supreme Court seat that could have implications for the presidential election. 

The state has reduced the number of polling stations and offered drive-by voting options at several locations. Social distancing measures have been enacted to allow voters safe access to the polls. 

As Wisconsin votes, there is growing debate on how to conduct future elections safely in a year that still has several upcoming primaries and the 2020 presidential election.

The following photos show voting in Wisconsin amid the coronavirus outbreak:

Social Distancing in play

People wait in line to cast their ballots in a Democratic presidential primary election at the Kenosha Bible Church gym in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on April 7, 2020.
Kamil Krzaczynski | AFP | Getty Images

Protective screens for poll workers

A man checks in to cast his ballot in at a Democratic presidential primary election at the Kenosha Bible Church gym in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on April 7, 2020.
Kamil Krzacynski | AFP | Getty Images

Polling booths sanitized

An election observer cleans a voting booth during a Democratic presidential primary election at the Kenosha Bible Church gym in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on April 7, 2020.
Kamil Krzaczynski | AFP | Getty Images

Healthcare workers hand out masks

Marcia Triggs, a disease intervention specialist with the City of Milwaukee health department, hands out free masks to James Grow and Andrea Allamong while in line to vote at Riverside High School, 1615 E. Locust St. in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Mike De Sisti | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | USAToday | Reuters

Limited polling stations

A woman leaves the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building after not being able to cast her ballot at the already closed drop-off site in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on April 6, 2020.
Kamil Krzaczynski | AFP | Getty Images

Outdoor voting booth

A resident casts a ballot outside of Roosevelt Elementary School on April 07, 2020 in Racine, Wisconsin. The polling place was set up to offer drive-up voting where residents voted from their vehicles but it offered the one outdoor voting booth for residents who walked to the polling place.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

Drive-by voting

An election official checks in a resident at a drive-up polling place set up outside of Roosevelt Elementary School on April 07, 2020 in Racine, Wisconsin.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

Voter in car casts her ballot

Residents vote from their vehicles at a drive-up polling place set up outside of Roosevelt Elementary School on April 07, 2020 in Racine, Wisconsin.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

Long lines in Milwaukee 

Michael Singleton and his wife Gladys wait in a line, which continued a few blocks south of the polling location, to vote in the presidential primary election while wearing masks and practicing social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Riverside High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. April 7, 2020.
Mike de Sisti | USAToday | Reuters

Ballots are submitted

A woman casts her ballot in a Democratic presidential primary election at the Journey Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on April 7, 2020.
Kamil Krzaczynski | AFP | Getty Images