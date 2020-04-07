New Jersey closes most public parks, extends stay-at-home order as deaths surge

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks after taking the oath of office in Trenton, New Jersey, January 16, 2018.

New Jersey is extending its public health emergency and closing all state and county parks as coronavirus deaths hit the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths yet, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday.

Murphy announced that 232 people died of the coronavirus over the past day, bringing the state total to 1,232. He added that 3,361 people tested positive in the past day, which brings the total in New Jersey to 44,416.

"We have also lost and this is sadly our highest toll to date, we have lost another 232 of our precious fellow New Jerseyians to COVID-19-related complications," he said. "The best way we can protect this New Jersey family is by social distancing."

