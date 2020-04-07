'What we're doing is working' — NJ Democratic says the Garden State flattening coronavirus curve

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., told CNBC on Tuesday that New Jersey is beginning to see signs that the coronavirus pandemic is nearing a peak in his state.

"What we're doing is working," Gottheimer said on "Squawk Box." "Our death toll is still way too high, and it's just awful the number of people who are sick. ... But the good news is it seems there is some light on the horizon."

There are more than 41,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey, according to Johns Hopkins University data. More than 1,000 people have died.

Gottheimer, who represents a portion of northern New Jersey that includes Bergen and Sussex counties, said about 20% of the state's cases have been in his congressional district.

Earlier Tuesday, Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health — New Jersey's largest health care network — told CNBC that he's "certainly encouraged" by recent COVID-19 data.

"The number of new cases each day were in the double digits. They were about 35% increase every 24 hours about a week ago," he said on "Squawk Box." "These last few days, they've been in the single digits."

"We're hoping but we're not getting too happy quite yet. But we're hoping that we're starting to see that top of the curve," Garrett added.

On Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also expressed optimism on CNBC. "Too early to tell, but we are seeing the positive cases that are coming out each day continue to show a little bit of a sign of flattening, and that's a good thing,"

New Jersey has the nation's second most coronavirus cases and deaths, second only to New York state's over 131,830 infections and 4,758 fatalities. The U.S. has the most cases of any country in the world with over 368,400 infections and the third most deaths with 10,993. Global cases topped 1.36 million with 75,972 deaths and over 265,400 recoveries.