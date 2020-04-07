WeWork sues SoftBank over withdrawal of $3 billion tender offer

WeWork is suing SoftBank after SoftBank withdrew its $3 billion tender offer, the company announced Tuesday. WeWork is claiming that SoftBank breached its obligations under their agreement.

WeWork alleges SoftBank breached its fiduciary duty to WeWork's minority shareholders by failing to follow through with the offer. SoftBank said last week its decision to withdraw came from its own fiduciary duty to shareholders. SoftBank declined to comment on the lawsuit.

WeWork was set on a downward spiral after filing its IPO prospectus last year, which revealed a $900 million loss over six months and questionable corporate governance practices. WeWork later withdrew its prospectus and its CEO and co-founder Adam Neumann was ousted. Part of the tender offer would have benefited shareholders including Neumann, but it also included hundreds of millions for workers whose share values dropped.

The company is seeking to require SoftBank to complete its offer or pay compensatory damages, according to the announcement.

"SoftBank has already received most of the benefits provided to it under the [Master Transaction Agreement], including broad control of WeWork and additional economic benefits," the special committee of WeWork's board said in a statement. "SoftBank's wrongful conduct in failing to consummate the tender offer deprives WeWork's minority stockholders of the liquidity that they were promised."

WeWork claims SoftBank purposefully pursued a separate transaction with minority investors in WeWork's joint venture in China, both to dilute SoftBank's ownership in the unit and to ensure the initial deal wouldn't close by April 1. Pursuing a separate deal other than rolling up the entire venture as a SoftBank owned entity, as initially planned, gave SoftBank legal wiggle room not to close the tender, WeWork argues.

SoftBank cited new investigations into WeWork by government authorities in withdrawing its tender offer. Reuters reported in November New York State Attorney General Letitia James was probing the company. But the special committee for WeWork said in its statement that SoftBank was aware of all investigations at the time it signed the agreement on Dec. 27.

SoftBank has made its reputation on spending cash at a rapid rate but in the face of a global downturn, it will likely need to adjust its strategy. Just before the market sell-off, SoftBank Vision Fund head Rajeev Misra told CNBC he expected dozens of the fund's portfolio companies going public in the next 18 to 24 months. Now, those companies may be putting their plans on hold and turning to SoftBank for cash to get them through the months ahead.

