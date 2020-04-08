Asia Pacific markets set to trade mixed as countries in region continue to battle pandemic

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Wednesday as countries in the region continue to put measures in place to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 19,040 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 18,970. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 18,950.18.

Australian stocks, on the other hand, were poised to slip at the open. The SPI futures contract was last at 5,190, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,252.30.

Developments on the global coronavirus pandemic will likely continue to be the focus of investors.

Elsewhere in the region, however, stricter social distancing measures have been implemented to curb the disease's spread. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared Tuesday a state of emergency to combat coronavirus infections in major population centers. Singapore also passed a set of laws that bans social gatherings of any size in both private and public areas, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile, China lifted travel restrictions in Wuhan — the virus epicenter in mainland China — effective from Wednesday, marking the end of a lockdown that began on Jan. 23.

Globally, more than 1.4 million have been infected by the coronavirus so far while at least 81,000 lives have been taken, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.