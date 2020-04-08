Eight out of 10 financial advisors see markets diving lower, survey finds

Markets have been a roller coaster ride in the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic reached the U.S.

Most of the country's financial advisors think we haven't hit bottom yet, a survey finds.

Despite periodic rallies — like Monday's more than 7% rise of both the Dow Jones and S&P 500 — 81% of advisors polled by Ned Davis Research said stocks will still eventually sink lower than the S&P's March 23 level of 2,237, when it was down 34% from its Feb. 19 peak.

More than half of advisors surveyed expect the market low to be reached by May 31, while 25% expect markets to bottom even later. NDR found that just 19% of advisors believe the bottom had already been reached by March 23.

Given those sentiments, advisors are likely to remain "cautious about deploying their clients' assets back into stocks," said Brian Sanborn, NDR senior vice president of wealth management solutions.

"Until the dust settles, we are likely to see greater allocations to cash and less risky assets," he said.

However, certified financial planner Diahann Lassus, president and chief investment officer at Lassus Wherley, a subsidiary of Peapack-Gladstone Bank in New Providence, New Jersey, said that while she's encouraging clients to have the cash they need on hand, they should stick to their existing long-term investment plan.

Lassus said she doesn't believe anyone can call the bottom on the market.

"We focus on the long term and continue to gradually add dollars to asset classes that are underweight, such as U.S. large cap and U.S. small cap stock," she added. "We know that gradually buying at these low prices and maintaining our focus on the longer term will work."

NDR's findings suggest advisors have moved funds from stocks that have lost money to cash and less risky assets. They will miss the market rebound that, if history is any guide, will begin well before financial soothsayers deem the market restabilized, said Charleston, South Carolina-based CFP Tim Maurer, director of advisor development at Buckingham Wealth Partners.