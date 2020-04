Mario Centeno, Portugal's finance minister and head of the group of euro-area finance ministers, listens during a press conference following a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

A meeting of euro zone finance ministers — known as the Eurogroup — ended Wednesday after 16 hours, with no agreement over additional stimulus to help the bloc's economy weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Eurogroup head Mario Centeno said on Twitter that the ministers came "close to a deal but we are not there yet."

He said talks would continue Thursday.

