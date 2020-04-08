A Georgetown student created a simple computer program that tells you when an Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods delivery slot opens up

With most of the U.S. locked down at home and many people afraid to risk their health with a visit to the grocery store, it's become almost impossible to find a delivery window for groceries. Services such as Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods delivery, Instacart and others usually let you choose a window for delivery. But with demand so high, the slots are almost impossible to find.

That's a problem for people who are afraid to go out to grocery stores.

So Adrian Hertel, a computer science minor at Georgetown University, created a simple computer program that automatically notifies you when an Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods delivery slot opens up, letting you place your order. It works on Macs in the Safari web browser. Hertel told me he built it because he was worried about his parents, both of which have immune deficiencies.

"They hadn't been able to get grocery slots for days," Hertel said. "I wanted to create a solution so they wouldn't expose themselves."

Hertel told me the program -- a simple set of commands known as a "script" -- doesn't collect any information from users, and everything it does is visible for anyone to read through.

Hertel's received a lot of positive feedback from people he's helped. "I've had lots of stories about people who want to share it with nurses or people with immune deficiencies," he told me.

He said his Github page has had more than 15,600 unique visitors since he launched the script on March 26 and that he can barely keep up with all of the messages he's received, most of them positive. "It grew way more than I expected," he said.

"I know there could be people who have a bone to pick about skipping the line," he told me. "But, I was like, I want to practice my skills and collaborate on Github." Hertel said some folks have helped him fix some bugs and add features since it launched.

Here's how to set it up.