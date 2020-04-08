India's Oyo budget hotel chain pledges to house coronavirus frontline staff and those stranded

Indian budget hotel chain Oyo has pledged to do "the right thing" by offering free accommodation to coronavirus frontline workers and foreigners who are stranded overseas, even as the $10 billion start-up continues to battle criticism over its treatment of hotel owners.

Oyo's founder and CEO, Ritesh Agarwal, said selected sites from its international network of hotels and homestays would be designated to house health-care professionals, police and army staff working on the frontlines of the outbreak, including in the U.S. and India. Others would be repurposed as "makeshift" isolation rooms for asymptomatic people, or those who test positive for COVID-19 but do not show any symptoms.

Meanwhile, the founder said the company had been in touch with more than 15 embassies around the world, including in Thailand and Brazil, to offer accommodation to foreigners who are stranded.

"We believe that the challenge of accommodation is unique, and we are trying to do everything to make sure that we can rise up to the cause while doing the right thing for our company and customers as well," he told CNBC's "Street Signs" Tuesday.