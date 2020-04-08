Processing delays heighten anxiety for small businesses tapping $350 billion rescue program

Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, right, speaks beside U.S. President Donald Trump during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Kevin Dietsch | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Banks are scrambling to process a growing backlog of applications for the U.S. program designed to funnel at least $350 billion in relief to small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Massive demand for the program in its first week has been met with several time-consuming bottlenecks at lenders and with the Small Business Administration portal the companies use to get loans approved. For instance, the two biggest U.S. banks, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, had a combined 625,000 in requests for $80 billion in loans as of Tuesday. But because the companies are relying on armies of employees to manually take in customers' information, verify loan amounts and input data into the SBA system, only a small fraction of that has actually been paid out so far, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan acknowledged that while his firm was the first major lender to begin accepting applications last week, it has contributed only a "modest amount" to the figure of completed deals. "We are beginning to process those through to the SBA," Moynihan said Tuesday during a White House briefing. To speed the process, "it will take an automated feed, which the SBA team is working hard to get set up because when this starts coming, it's coming with a lot of volume." The delays in accepting applications, processing them and disbursing money are heightening anxiety and confusion about the Paycheck Protection Program, a cornerstone of the Trump administration's $2 trillion response to the coronavirus crisis. It was designed to give small businesses a lifeline with government-backed loans that are forgiven if used for payroll or other approved expenses.

Hour to complete?

Big banks had just a few days to create digital portals for the loan program and are working on ways to automate the intake of customer data, vetting of applications including the sizes of loans and entry into the SBA's E-Tran portal. Once that occurs, it should drastically speed up the process. But the issues have been compounded by two major factors outside banks' control: Problems with the SBA's antiquated E-Tran system and waiting for technical language from the agency on promissory notes and authorization forms, according to industry sources. E-Tran was unavailable for most of Monday and even when it was online, operating it is slow and balky, according to several bankers at large and small institutions. The system, which handled $28 billion in loans all of last year, forces users to restart applications if they are off by a single letter. One bank said that a single application took well over an hour to complete. While the SBA has denied problems with E-Tran, an industry group took the rare step of publicly rebuking administration's technology, saying in an April 4 letter to Treasury and the SBA that "community bankers are frustrated with failed technology links and portals." On top of that, in the first days of the program, the SBA warned lenders that the system was generating erroneous forms: "Please do not close any loans using the current version of the loan authorization!" Some banks are using their own promissory notes, meaning they run the risk that the SBA could reject the loan for forgiveness, according to the people. Loans with built-in forgiveness are unusual, and banks are treading carefully. "We haven't gotten the promissory note and the authorization form," said one of the people. "It's not about banks being sticklers. If the SBA later says an 'I' is not dotted or a 'T' is not crossed, then the loan isn't eligible for forgiveness and the business owner might have to repay it."

Mountain of applications