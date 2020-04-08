New York Gov. Cuomo says state won't return to 'normal' as daily coronavirus deaths reach new high

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) speaks at a press Conference at the State Capitol.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreak could "stabilize" within weeks if the state maintains its strict social distancing policies, even as he announced the highest daily death count yet and said life for New Yorkers will never be the same.

"I don't think we return to normal. I don't think we return to yesterday," Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany. "I think we return to a new normal."

The governor offered a glint of hope that the harsh policies he has imposed, such as ordering residents to stay home and forcing non-essential businesses to close, are having a tangible impact on the spread of the virus.

Those social distancing measures are working, he said. "It is flattening the curve."

If those rules are maintained, he said, there's reason to believe the "system should stabilize over these next couple of weeks."

He was quick to add that "there's a big caution sign: that's if we continue doing what we're doing."

"If we stop what we are doing, you will see that curve change," Cuomo said.

But the bad news, he went on to say, "isn't just bad. The bad news is actually terrible."

Cuomo announced that 779 people had died from the virus since the previous day's count – the state's highest daily death toll yet.

The Empire state is the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in the United States, with 140,386 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

