Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding his daily press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 44,400 people as of Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Murphy said New Jersey is extending its public health emergency order and closing all state and county parks. The order came after the state recorded its highest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

New Jersey has been the second hardest-hit state by the coronavirus, following New York. Murphy said on Monday that the state was starting to see positive signs that social distancing policies were helping fight the coronavirus pandemic, although the state is still low on medical equipment, including ventilators.

The coronavirus has infected more than 401,100 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 12,912, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the virus has infected more than 1,450,300 people and has killed at least 83,568.

