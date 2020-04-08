WHO officials are investigating human transmission of the coronavirus to pets

World Health Organization officials said they're investigating several cases where pets, and even a Tiger, appear to have gotten infected with the coronavirus by their human caretakers.

"We're aware of two dogs that have been infected in Hong Kong, a cat in Belgium and we've heard recently the reports of a tiger at the Bronx Zoo," Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on the outbreak, said during a press conference. "There are several groups that are conducting investigations in animals to really understand how pets are infected."

One study conducted on cats in Wuhan found that the pets could be infected with the coronavirus, Kerkhove said. She added that world officials don't believe the animals are playing a role in transmission to humans, although humans can infect animals.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.