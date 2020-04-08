Wuhan lifts travel restrictions after 11 week lockdown. Here are some photos

A member of a medical team reacts at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted, April 8, 2020.

Wuhan, China, lifted travel restrictions on April 8, after an 11-week lockdown that put the city in a virtual quarantine by not allowing people to leave or enter the city in an effort to stop the spread of virus.

The city, where the coronavirus outbreak was first reported, began its lockdown Jan. 23. As restrictions were lifted, thousands made their way to the airport, train station or cars to leave the city. Others began to resume their daily lives again amidst the new normal following the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, there have been 3,213 deaths in Hubei Province from over 64,800 reported cases according to John Hopkins University & Medicine.

The following are scenes of residents taking advantage of their new freedoms and leaving the city via planes, trains and automobiles: