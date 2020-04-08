Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Coronavirus

Wuhan lifts travel restrictions after 11 week lockdown. Here are some photos

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
A member of a medical team reacts at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted, April 8, 2020.
Aly Song | Reuters

Wuhan, China, lifted travel restrictions on April 8, after an 11-week lockdown that put the city in a virtual quarantine by not allowing people to leave or enter the city in an effort to stop the spread of virus. 

The city, where the coronavirus outbreak was first reported, began its lockdown Jan. 23. As restrictions were lifted, thousands made their way to the airport, train station or cars to leave the city. Others began to resume their daily lives again amidst the new normal following the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, there have been 3,213 deaths in Hubei Province from over 64,800 reported cases according to John Hopkins University & Medicine. 

The following are scenes of residents taking advantage of their new freedoms and leaving the city via planes, trains and automobiles:

Pilots and flight attendants prepare for the first flight out of Wuhan

Crew members of flight MU2527 of China Eastern airlines pose for photos before takeoff at the Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 8, 2020.
Cheng Min | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Celebratory water hoses ushers in the first plane to leave the city 

Xiamen Airlines MF8095 plane, the first inbound flight after Wuhan lifts travel restrictions, is welcomed by a water salute ceremony at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on April 8, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China.
Yang Chengchen | China News Service | Getty Images

Passenger has temperature checked before boarding

A passenger receives body temperature check before boarding flight MU2527 of China Eastern airlines at the Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 8, 2020.
Cheng Ming | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Passengers board the first plane out

Passengers board flight MU2527 of China Eastern airlines at the Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 8, 2020.
Cheng Min | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Pilot gives thanks

Pilot of flight MU2527 of China Eastern airlines gestures before takeoff at the Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 8, 2020.
Cheng Ming | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Passengers line up for the first trains out of the city 

Travellers line up with their belongings outside Hankou Railway Station after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted, April 8, 2020.
Aly Song | Reuters

The first train to leave Wuhan pulls out

Aerial view of high-speed trains standing in line at Wuhan railway station, middle China's Hubei Province, 7th April, 2020. Wuhan railway office estimates 55 thousands people will depart Wuhan by train on 8th April, and after tomorrow, the external traffic from Wuhan will restart step by step.
Ren Yong | Reuters

A mother and child wait to board the first hi-speed train out of the city 

A mother and son ride on g413 high-speed rail in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, April 8, 2020.
Barcroft Media | Getty Images

A stewardess waves to passengers on train G431 

A stewardess waves to passengers on train G431 before departure in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, April 8, 2020. Train G431 from Wuhan to Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the first outbound train leaving Hubei Province from Wuhan since the outbound travel restrictions were lifted, reopened its service on Wednesday.
Shen Bohan | Xinhua | Getty Images

Travelers arriving in Wuhan after 76-day ban

Travelers walk to the exit of the Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Wednesday, April 08, 2020, after 76 days of lockdown of the city due to Covid-19.
Barcroft Media | Getty Images

Taxis line up outside Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan

Taxis line up for passengers outside the Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Wednesday, April 08, 2020, after 76 days of lockdown of the city due to Covid-19.
Barcroft Media | Getty Images

Aerial view of cars leaving Wuhan 

This aerial photo taken early on April 8, 2020 shows cars queueing at a highway toll station in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, as they prepare to leave the city after authorities lifted a more than two-month ban on outbound travel.
STR | AFP | Getty Images

Cars go through toll booth to leave the city 

Cars pass Wuhan West toll station of Beijing-Hong Kong-Macao Expressway after Wuhan lifts outbound travel restrictions on April 8, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China.
Zhang Chang | China News Service | Getty Images