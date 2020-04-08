Zoom faces investor lawsuit over privacy and security flaws

Zoom has been hit with a class-action lawsuit by one of its shareholders, who alleged the company failed to disclose issues with its video conferencing platform's privacy and security.

According to reports, the suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claimed that concerns over Zoom's security and privacy flaws have hit its stock price. Zoom shares have fallen in recent days, but are still up 67% since the start of the year.

Investors have largely viewed the company as a bellwether of the surging demand for enterprise software amid the coronavirus pandemic. Lockdown measures around the world have forced many employees to work from home, in an effort to contain the virus.

Zoom stock fell nearly 3% in extended-hours trading following news of the class action suit. Zoom was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC on Wednesday morning.