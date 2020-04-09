Asia Pacific shares mostly higher as investors await US initial jobless claims data

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mostly higher in Thursday morning trade ahead of the release of the U.S. unemployment claims report.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose fractionally in early trade while the Topix index slipped 0.33%. Over in South Korea, the Kospi jumped 1.68%.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia advanced, with the S&P/ASX 200 gaining 1.69%.
Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.59% higher.
On the economic data front, the U.S. unemployment claims report for the week ended April 4 is set to be out at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday, with more than five million expected to have filed for unemployment last week as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.
In Asia, the Bank of Korea is expected to announce its interest rate decision at around 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 779.71 points to close at 23,433.57 while the S&P 500 ended its trading day 3.4% higher at 2,749.98. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.6% to close at 8,090.90.
Oil prices jumped in the morning of Asian trading hours on Thursday, with international benchmark Brent crude futures 3.14% higher at $33.87 per barrel. The U.S. crude futures contract also surged 4.98% to $26.34 per barrel.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 100.117 after seeing levels below 100.1 earlier in the trading week.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.90 per dollar after weakening from levels below 108.8 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6229 after rising from levels below $0.621 yesterday.
What's on tap for Thursday: