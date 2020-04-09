Asia Pacific shares mostly higher as investors await US initial jobless claims data

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mostly higher in Thursday morning trade ahead of the release of the U.S. unemployment claims report.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose fractionally in early trade while the Topix index slipped 0.33%. Over in South Korea, the Kospi jumped 1.68%.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia advanced, with the S&P/ASX 200 gaining 1.69%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.59% higher.

On the economic data front, the U.S. unemployment claims report for the week ended April 4 is set to be out at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday, with more than five million expected to have filed for unemployment last week as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

In Asia, the Bank of Korea is expected to announce its interest rate decision at around 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.