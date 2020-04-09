Powell says the economic recovery can be 'robust' after the coronavirus is contained

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that the economic rebound following the coronavirus-induced shutdown "can be robust" despite the sharp downturn.

In the meantime, he said the central bank is committed to doing whatever it can to support the flow of cash to businesses and households both through a plethora of financing programs and by keeping interest rates anchored near zero.

Powell spoke during a webinar for the Brookings Institution the same morning that the Fed announced a new $2.3 trillion financing initiative directed at small and larger businesses as well as households and state and local governments.

"At the Fed, we are doing all we can to help shepherd the economy through this difficult time," he said in prepared remarks. "When the spread of the virus is under control, businesses will reopen, and people will come back to work. There is every reason to believe that the economic rebound, when it comes, can be robust."

The economy received more bad news Thursday morning as weekly jobless claims hit 6.6 million, just a shade below the previous week's record high.

Nevertheless, Powell pointed out that the economy has been strong before prevention efforts aimed at halting the coronavirus spread put a large share of the U.S. productive capacity offline.