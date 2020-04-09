Microsoft won't release its Surface Neo dual-screen PC later this year

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft, speaks during a Microsoft launch event to introduce the new Microsoft Surface laptop and Windows 10 S operating system, May 2, 2017 in New York City.

Microsoft won't be coming out with its Surface Neo dual-screened PC in time for the holiday season as originally planned, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Several of the company's plans for 2020 have changed as coronavirus has emerged and spread across the globe. In addition to pulling part of its financial guidance, Microsoft has canceled events and put optional non-security Windows updates on hold. Meanwhile, its Teams communication app has surged in popularity.

Microsoft has been broadening its Surface hardware line since 2012. The company announced the Neo in October alongside the dual-screen Duo phone running Android. Surface products represented 4.5% of Microsoft's total revenue in the 2019 fiscal year.

The Surface Neo runs Windows 10X, a special version of Windows 10 that could run applications across more than one screen. Now Microsoft has paused development of Windows 10X and is focusing on getting it working well on a single screen, said the person familiar with the discussions. ZDNet reported the news earlier on Wednesday.

