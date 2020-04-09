Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says US could be open for business in May

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that he believed it was possible that the U.S. could open back up next month.

"I do, Jim," Mnuchin said after CNBC's Jim Cramer asked about re-opening the economy in May. The comments came during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

"I think as soon as the president feels comfortable with the medical issues," Mnuchin added.

Mnuchin said that the administration was doing "everything necessary that American companies and American workers can be open for business and that they have the liquidity that they need to operate their business in the interim."