This chart shows which European countries are expected to have the highest coronavirus death tolls

Staff wearing personal protective equipment help a patient into an ambulance at St Thomas' Hospital in London on March 24, 2020.

Britain will be hit harder by the coronavirus crisis than any other European country, researchers have predicted, with the U.K. expected to see more than 60,000 deaths from COVID-19.

New research from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), published Monday with a correction issued on Tuesday, forecast a total of 151,000 deaths across Europe during the "first wave" of the pandemic, which scientists predict will end on August 4.

It compares to a total of 81,766 deaths expected to occur in the U.S. by the same date, according to IHME analysts.

The European analysis was based on data from various sources, including national and local governments, the WHO, and individual countries' social-distancing policies.

For many countries, death tolls would be influenced by hospital resources being "well in excess of what it available," researchers said.

"For example, peak demand in the U.K. is expected to total 102,794 hospital beds needed compared to 17,765 available, 24,544 ICU beds compared to 799 ICU beds available, and 20,862 ventilators needed," they explained, noting that data on the availability of ventilators in Britain was currently unavailable.

According to the analysis, Britain was expected to reach its peak daily death rate on April 17, when researchers predicted there would be a total of 2,932 deaths in one day. The country was on a trajectory that would result in a total of 66,314 deaths by August 4, scientists concluded.