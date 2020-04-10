In photos: Religion around the world in the age of coronavirus

Angeles messengers, a religious association, performs at the Santa Fe international bridge in Juarez, Mexico, with posters trying to give a message of hope against COVID-19.

Millions are celebrating Easter weekend and Passover separated from their families, friends and religious communities as the coronavirus lays siege on much of the world.

With strict stay-at-home orders, social distancing measures and countrywide lockdowns, the faithful and religious leaders have had to find creative ways to bring their services and communities together in these trying times.

Many religious leaders, including Pope Francis, have moved their weekly services online to observe social distancing. Some have put photos of their congregations in the pews so they could preach to their flock instead of an empty church. Others have offered drive-in Sunday services where congregants stay in their vehicles and hear the service through their radios.

There have even been a few drive-by confessionals set up.

Whatever your faith, this pandemic has undoubtedly had some impact on how and where we worship. The following are images from around the world of religion in the age of coronavirus.