In photos: US cities light up landmarks blue in support of health-care workers

The signs at the Times Square that thanks to healthcare workers are seen in New York City, United States on March 20, 2020.

On April 9th, cities across the United States illuminated their cities' stadiums and landmarks in blue in support of the health-care workers and first responders as they continue to combat the coronavirus.

The U.S now has 475,749 cases to date and 17,925 total deaths as of April 10th, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the country struggles to flatten the curve.

The following are scenes from cities across the nation who have lit it up in blue to say thank you to our health-care workers who are risking their lives and working tirelessly every day to fight the pandemic.