In photos: US cities light up landmarks blue in support of health-care workers

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
The signs at the Times Square that thanks to healthcare workers are seen in New York City, United States on March 20, 2020.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

On April 9th, cities across the United States illuminated their cities' stadiums and landmarks in blue in support of the health-care workers and first responders as they continue to combat the coronavirus.

The U.S now has 475,749 cases to date and 17,925 total deaths as of April 10th, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the country struggles to flatten the curve. 

The following are scenes from cities across the nation who have lit it up in blue to say thank you to our health-care workers who are risking their lives and working tirelessly every day to fight the pandemic.

Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

Madison Square Garden is seen with blue lights on April 9, 2020 in New York City.
John Nacion | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: A view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium as it is lit up with blue lights on April 09, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox

Pacific Wheel, Santa Monica, CA

The Pacific Wheel on the Santa Monica Pier is illuminated in blue lights as part of the #LightItBlue for Health Workers movement on April 09, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.
Amanda Edwards | Getty Images

The Kosciuszko Bridge, New York City, NY

The Kosciuszko Bridge is illuminated in blue as part of the #LightItBlue for Health Workers movement on April 09, 2020 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images

The Merchandise Mart, Chicago, IL

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 09: A general view of the Merchandise Mart with blue lights downtown on April 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel

The Lowry Avenue Bridge, Minneapolis, MN

The Lowry Avenue Bridge was lit blue to honor medical workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Minneapolis Minn.
Aaron Lavinsky | Star Tribune | Getty Images

Universal Studios, Universal City, CA

Universal Studios illuminated in blue to honor essential workers on April 09, 2020 in Various Cities, United States.
Paul Archuleta | Getty Images

Dallas skyline, Dallas, TX

The Omni Dallas Hotel carries the message "Light It Blue" across the skyline on April 09, 2020 in Dallas Texas.
Tom Pennington | Getty Images

Coit Tower, San Francisco, CA

Coit Tower is lit up blue on April 09, 2020 in San Francisco, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

The Forum turns blue as the the #LightItBlue initiative is nationwide collective salute to the millions of essential workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Keith Birmingham | Pasadena Star-News | Getty Images

The Space Needle, Seattle, WA

A general view of the Space Needle lit up in blue to honor essential workers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on April 09, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.
Abbie Parr | Getty Images

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Metlife Stadium is illuminated in blue to honor essential workers on April 09, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Mike Coppola | Getty Images

The Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Staples Center is illuminated in blue lights during the coronavirus pandemic on April 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, United States.
Amy Sussman | Getty Images

The USS Intrepid, New York City, NY 

USS Intrepid is seen with blue lights on April 9, 2020 in New York City.
John Nacion | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Boston City Hall, Boston, MA

Boston City Hall is lit in blue on April 09, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Maddie Meyer | Getty Images

Empire State Building, New York City, NY

The Empire State Building is illuminated in blue as part of the #LightItBlue for Health Workers movement on April 09, 2020 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images

Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Tarrytown, NY

Kansas City, MO

Union Station and downtown Kansas City are lit up in blue lights on April 09, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jamie Squire | Getty Images

L.A. Live, Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Live is illuminated in blue lights during the coronavirus pandemic on April 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, United States.
Amy Sussman | Getty Images

Knott's Berry Farm, Buena Park, CA

Knott's Berry Farm is illuminated in blue lights during the Corona Virus pandemic on April 09, 2020 in Buena Park, United States.
Jerod Harris | Getty Images

World Trade Center, New York City, NY

U.S. landmarks including the World Trade Center antenna were Illuminated in blue to honor essential workers on April 09, 2020 as seen from Jersey City, NJ.
Arturo Holmes | Getty Images