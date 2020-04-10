Trump says he's not going to reopen economy 'until we know this country is going to be healthy'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 10, 2020.

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will not reopen the economy "until we know this country is going to be healthy."

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reportedly projected that lifting stay-at-home orders, school closures and social distancing after just 30 days would lead to an infection spike this summer, according to documents first reported by The New York Times.

When asked whether Trump had seen federal projections that the coronavirus could resurge if the 30-day shelter-in-place orders were lifted, he said he had not seen the projections.

"We're looking at a date, we hope we'll be able to fulfill a certain date, but we're not doing anything until we know this country is going to be healthy," Trump said during a White House press briefing. "We don't want to go back and start doing it over again, even though it would be in a smaller scale."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House health advisor, said that whenever governments begin to pull back restrictions, there could be a resurgence in new cases. The goal at that point would be to quickly identify new cases, isolate infected people and contact trace, or determine the origin of infection.

"When we decide at a proper time when we're going to be relaxing some of the restrictions, there's not doubt you're going to see cases, Fauci said. "I'd be surprised if we didn't see cases. The question is how do you respond to them."

