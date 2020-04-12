Skip Navigation
Goldman says beware stocks getting government assistance even though they may pop on the news

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
AIG headquarters in New York City.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

While it may be tempting to try to gamble on which stocks could see a spike thanks to government relief aid, two Goldman Sachs strategists are warning investors against putting money in companies that may need public help.

Vice President of U.S. Equity Strategy Arjun Menon and Chief U.S. Equity Strategist David Kostin cautioned investors that companies that take government aid often rally in the near term, but tend to lag the broader stock market in the medium term.