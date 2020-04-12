WHO envoy says coronavirus 'will stalk the human race for a long time to come'

The special envoy to the World Health Organization doesn't expect the coronavirus to disappear entirely until a vaccine is developed.

"We think it's going to be a virus that stalks the human race for quite a long time to come until we can all have a vaccine to protect us," Dr. David Nabarro, a representative for the WHO, told NBC's "Meet the Press."

Nabarro was asked what the United States should expect in the fall from the coronavirus as countries around the world continue to struggle with overcoming the pandemic.

"There will be small outbreaks that will emerge sporadically and they will break through our defenses," he added.

The U.S. has reported at least 530,000 coronavirus cases with at least 20,608 deaths. There are over 1.7 million cases globally with at least 110,042 deaths.