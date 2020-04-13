New York Gov. Cuomo says 'I believe the worst is over if we continue to be smart' about coronavirus

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo (D) speaking at a press Conference at the State Capitol.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said the state is "controlling the spread" of the coronavirus, and it appears that "the worst is over ... if we continue to be smart going forward."

But at the same time, Cuomo revealed that the death toll from Covid-19 in New York had topped 10,000 people.

However, he pointed to a flattening of some data points tracking the virus, or a drop in some cases, as evidence that radical measures including the shuttering of non-essential businesses had helped to contain the virus.

"We're controlling the spread," Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany. "The worst can be over, and is over, unless we do something reckless."

"You can turn those numbers on two or three days of reckless behaviors."

"You turn that valve too fast you'll see that number jump right back. But yes, I think you can say the worst is over because the worst here are people dying."

Cuomo called that death tally to date a "horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow."

There were 671 new deaths recorded in the state on Easter Sunday, bringing the total fatalities across the state to 10,056, Cuomo said.

"For me, I'm Catholic, Easter Sundays is the high holy day in many ways ... and to have this happen over this weekend is really really especially tragic and they're all in our thoughts and prayers."

However, Cuomo noted that the daily number of new deaths has dropped a bit from some recent days, when new fatalities had topped 750 people each day.

He also revealed that the net number of hospitalizations overall remained relatively flat, and there has been a decrease in the number of patients on ventilators.

"The curve continues to flatten," Cuomo said, referring to the rate of spread of Covid-19 in the Empire State.

Still, there continue to be "about 2,000 people per day are walking in [to hospitals] or being diagnosed with covid, so you're still increasing the hospital population," the governor said.

Those increases are being largely offset by hospital discharges, he added.

"The net is what we talk about because we've always been worried about lack of capacity in the hospital system," he said.

But Cuomo said that the death toll is "terrible news is, as terrible as it gets, and the worst news I've had to deliver to the people of this state as governor of New York, and the worst news I've had to live with on a personal level."

He compared the total number of fatalities so far from the virus to the 2,753 deaths recorded from the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

New York state is the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak in the United States.

