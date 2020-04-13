How the coronavirus downturn may change your plans to retire at 65

Retiring at 65 was already becoming a fading tradition before Covid-19 sank the world's economy.

Now, that traditional retirement age could fall further by the wayside as workers pick up the pieces once the economy gets going again.

A survey from Allianz Life Insurance Company finds that half of Americans retired earlier than they expected. A majority of respondents said that they did so for reasons outside of their control, with 34% citing job loss and 25% health-care issues.

The online survey was conducted in January, well before the U.S. economy came to a halt due to the coronavirus. But the results still point to a trend that may be amplified in the current economic conditions.

"Right now, people are fearful of the future," said Kelly LaVigne, vice president of Consumer Insights at Allianz Life. "Are the jobs going to come back? Nobody can really predict it."

In the U.S., the idea of retiring at 65 has been tied to certain benefits. It's the age at which individuals generally become eligible for Medicare. For many Americans, it also used to be when they could receive full retirement benefits from Social Security.

For most retirees today, the full retirement age for Social Security is either 66 or 67, depending on the year in which you were born. However, many people still erroneously believe they are eligible for both Social Security and Medicare at 65, as a quiz from MassMutual showed.

Still, research has pointed to Americans' plans for extending their working years. A majority of workers — 54% — said they plan to either stop working after age 65 or never retire at all, according to a study published last year by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

Now, retirement experts believe the post-coronavirus economy will affect retirees in one of two ways: They will either have to retire earlier than expected or they will have to work even longer to catch up.