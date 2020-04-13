US Navy sailor from coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier dies in Guam

A US Navy aircraft carrier at sunset. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Abe McNatt | US Navy photo

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Navy sailor assigned to the coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier died Monday from the disease after testing positive last month, the service confirmed in a statement. "At approximately 8:30 a.m., Apr. 9, the Sailor was found unresponsive during a daily medical check. While Naval Base Guam emergency responders were notified, CPR was administered by fellow Sailors and onsite medical team in the house. The Sailor was transferred to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam where the Sailor was moved to the Intensive Care Unit. The Sailor was declared deceased April 13," the Navy wrote in a Monday statement. The sailor's death is the first for the U.S. Navy's vessels at sea and comes as nearly 600 sailors on the ship test positive for the coronavirus. The growing outbreak threatening the crew aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt was foreshadowed in a leaked letter penned last month by the ship's captain.

Captain Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, addresses the crew during an all-hands call on the ship's flight deck in the eastern Pacific Ocean December 19, 2019. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh | US Navy

Captain Brett Crozier urged senior military leaders for more dramatic steps to safeguard the sailors aboard the Theodore Roosevelt in a four-page letter. "We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors," Crozier wrote in the letter dated March 30. "The spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating." Shortly after the letter became public, Crozier was relieved of his command by then-acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly. Crozier is believed to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Modly then took what became a controversial trip to Guam, costing taxpayers at least $243,000, to speak to the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. In the address, delivered via the ship's loudspeaker, Modly doubled down on his decision to relieve Crozier and called the former vessel's captain "naive" and "stupid." Hours later Modly issued an apology to the Navy. "I also want to apologize directly to Captain Crozier, his family, and the entire crew of the Theodore Roosevelt for any pain my remarks may have caused," he said in a statement Monday.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly briefs the press about the Navy's response to COVID-19, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 1, 2020. Lisa Ferdinando | Department of Defense