New York, New Jersey and other Northeastern states form coronavirus working group to decide when to ease restrictions

New York, New Jersey and four other Northeastern states are forming a working group to keep a close watch on the coronavirus outbreak throughout the region and coordinate plans to reopen parts of the economy as soon as it's safe to do so.

Calling the region the "Covid corridor," the governors said they would carefully weigh the public health risks before allowing companies to resume operations. Commerce throughout the region and much of the U.S. has ground to a halt after states shuttered nonessential businesses and issued orders requiring most residents to stay indoors to slow the pandemic.

"I think this regional compact is premised on the idea that you're not going to have a healthy economy if you have an unhealthy population, so we've got to do both," Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said on a conference call led by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

The Northeast has been hit particularly hard with the largest outbreak concentrated in New York where there are more coronavirus cases than any other country outside the U.S.

Cuomo said each state will name a public health and economic official that will jointly decide when to start easing restrictions designed to curb the Covid-19 outbreak, taking into account both public health and economic concerns.

"State boundaries mean very little to this virus," Cuomo said. "We started this journey together and we're going to end it together."

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont cited a resurgence in cases in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan after those areas appeared to have the outbreak under control and started reopening commerce.

"That would be so demoralizing for our economy," Lamont said.

They were joined by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Delaware Gov. John Carney and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo.

The governors, led by Cuomo, announced the coronavirus group hours after President Donald Trump claimed in a tweet that he, not state leaders, has the power to decide when to "open up" country.

"It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons," Trump said. The White House has provided non-binding guidelines on social distancing, which were recently extended through the end of April, while most states have imposed stringent restrictions on businesses and individuals in an effort to clamp down on the spread of the virus.