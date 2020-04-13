Got a tax payment planned for April 15? You have just hours to reschedule it

If you'd planned on making a payment to the IRS on April 15 and now want to reschedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, you're running out of time.

In March, the IRS and Treasury Department announced it would give taxpayers until July 15 to file their 2019 income tax returns and make any necessary payments.

However, if you filed your return early and scheduled a payment for April 15, you have until midnight Eastern time on Monday to reschedule it for July, the IRS said in an announcement.

Taxpayers will need to call the IRS e-file payment services line at 888-353-4537 to reschedule for July.