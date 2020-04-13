Got a tax payment planned for April 15? You have just hours to reschedule it

If you'd planned on making a payment to the IRS on April 15 and now want to reschedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, you're running out of time.
In March, the IRS and Treasury Department announced it would give taxpayers until July 15 to file their 2019 income tax returns and make any necessary payments.
However, if you filed your return early and scheduled a payment for April 15, you have until midnight Eastern time on Monday to reschedule it for July, the IRS said in an announcement.
Taxpayers will need to call the IRS e-file payment services line at 888-353-4537 to reschedule for July.
If you scheduled a payment directly through your bank account via the IRS Direct Pay program, you also have until midnight Eastern time on Monday, April 13 to reschedule it.
Last week, the IRS granted broad relief by pushing back a slew of payment and filing deadlines to July 15, including estate and trust income tax returns. See here for a comprehensive list.
Finally, be sure to check with your state on whether the deadlines for those tax returns have changed. The American Institute of CPAs maintains a list of state deadlines here.
More from Smart Tax Planning:
About 30 million people missed out on these tax breaks
Skipping a mandatory distribution from your IRA? What you should know
How to get your taxes in quickly amid the pandemic