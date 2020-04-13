Small businesses start to get rescue funds, but payouts overall are lagging

A normally busy Main Street is deserted as the small businesses that line the business district remain closed after the governor instituted a shelter-in-place order in an attempt to curtail the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 24, 2020 in Rockton, Illinois.

Small businesses have applied for more than half of the $350 billion allotted for the Paycheck Protection Program — and all the funds may be spoken for this week — but the amount actually disbursed to businesses is lagging well behind.

The "PPP," the Trump administration's centerpiece program to help small businesses weather the economic effects of the coronavirus, has approved 860,000 applications for $210 billion of loans through 4,500 lenders — an accomplishment praised by many bankers.

Moving from application to disbursal, however, has proven to be another challenge that bankers said has been hampered by a lack of clarity from the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration, and the need first to use bank personnel to process applications before closing loans.

"Banks are absolutely beginning to fund, and you're going to see those numbers grow dramatically," said Rob Nichols, president of the American Bankers Association. Nichols added, however, "We are still seeking some areas of guidance around some of the contours of the program."

He would not say if that lack of guidance has hampered disbursement.

The Treasury Department declined to comment. A senior administration official told CNBC that disbursement figures from banks to businesses were not yet available, despite repeated requests.

"We have mostly undisbursed loans at this time" said Tony Wilkinson, president of the National Association of Guaranteed Government Lenders. "We still don't have a program guide."