Trump says there's 'clear evidence' coronavirus mitigation is working in US as growth in new cases stabilizes

President Donald Trump said growth in new coronavirus infections stabilized and new hospitalizations in hot spots like New York slowed over the weekend, providing "clear evidence that our aggressive strategy to combat the virus is working."

"Over the weekend, the number of daily new infections remained flat, nationwide flat," Trump said at a White House press conference with the coronavirus task force on Monday. "Hospitalizations are slowing in hot spots like New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Louisiana. This is clear evidence that our aggressive strategy to combat the virus is working and that Americans are following the guidelines."

New coronavirus infections appear to have slowed in some of the hardest-hit states, state officials say. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier Monday the death toll for Sunday was 671, down from 758 on Saturday. He added that the state, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, is "controlling the spread" of the coronavirus, and it appears that "the worst is over ... if we continue to be smart going forward."

New Jersey confirmed 3,219 new cases on Sunday, a 4% jump from the previous day and the lowest percentage increase in new infections since the Covid-19 outbreak began, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

