New York City will buy 100,000 coronavirus test kits per week from mix of local and Indiana contractors

New York City will purchase 100,000 coronavirus test kits per week from a mix of local contractors and a Carmel, Indiana-based company as the city works to identify more Covid-19 cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

"For the first time, we're going to have a truly reliable major supply of testing," de Blasio said at a press conference.

Aria Diagnostics donated 50,000 test kits to NYC, de Blasio said, adding that the city will purchase 50,000 kits per week from the firm starting next week. De Blasio said the city is also contracting through local companies to produce another 50,000 kits per week starting Monday. He described both commitments as "breakthroughs."

"We're going to need a huge number of test kits," he said at a news briefing. In a few weeks, he said 50,000 test kits will be produced in New York City every week "with components put together right here with companies, universities, New York City workers right here, building a brand new supply chain to feed this industry that will now develop in New York City."

Covid-19 has infected more than 106,763 people in New York City, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. New York state has confirmed almost 200,000 Covid-19 cases so far — more than any country outside the United States, but the outbreak has shown signs of peaking in recent days.

"We'll have 100,000 full test kits per week that New York City can rely on, 400,000 per month. And that's just the beginning," de Blasio said.

