The logo of General Electric is pictured at the company's site of its energy branch in Belfort, France, February 5, 2019.

Industrial giant GE's decision to issue more debt it is a sign that more bad news is on the horizon, according to JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa.

GE announced on Monday that it was issuing $6 billion in new debt as part of a financial restructuring process, and Tusa lowered his price target on the stock and told clients in a note that it was "the most expensive value trap we've seen."