March retail sales will look horrible after the coronavirus pandemic forced consumers to stay home

Lay Guzman stands behind a partial protective plastic screen and wears a mask and gloves as she works as a cashier at the Presidente Supermarket on April 13, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

When the economy shut down, consumers also shut down.

Despite hoarding of groceries, toilet paper and other necessities, the abrupt drop in consumer spending last month at restaurants, stores and gas stations is expected to have resulted in the largest decline ever in monthly retail sales, according to Diane Swonk chief economist at Grant Thornton.

Economists expect a decline of 8% in March retail sales, according to Dow Jones. That compares to a half percent decline in February. If autos are excluded, sales were expected to be down 5.2% in March.

The retail sales data, expected at 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, is one of the most important readings of consumer activity. The consumer makes up about 70% of the U.S. economy and since mid-March, many Americans have been at home.

Many have lost their jobs with 17 million workers filing for unemployment over the three weeks ending April 4.

"The risk is to the downside," Swonk said. "We could get worse than we are expecting. As things shut down, people are also pulling in."

Swonk said the retail sales number in April is likely to be even worse since more Americans will have been shut in their homes for the entire month and millions more could have lost their jobs. Vehicle sales fell 33% in March, but Swonk said they could be next to nothing in April.