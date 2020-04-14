New York coronavirus deaths are leveling off, but at a 'devastating level of pain and grief,' Gov. Cuomo says

Coronavirus deaths are starting to level off in New York state at close to 800 per day with the total number of fatalities reaching 10,834 on Monday, a staggering number that nonetheless shows that shuttering nonessential businesses and keeping New Yorkers home is helping to curb the Covid-19 outbreak, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"That is to me the most painful number and it has been the most painful number every day," Cuomo said during a press conference in Albany on Tuesday. "Those New Yorkers are in our thoughts and prayers. If you look at the past few days of the number of lives lost, it's basically flat at a devastating level of pain and grief."

Fatalities jumped from 671 on Sunday to 778 on Monday, the third-highest number of deaths since the pandemic started. But Cuomo said deaths appear to be slowing, demonstrating that we can actually control the spread of the virus. Thank God we can control the spread."

