Waiting on your stimulus check? There are ways to help speed it up

The U.S. government has started sending coronavirus stimulus payments to millions of Americans.

For many, the money can't come fast enough.

"Millions of Americans are already seeing their Economic Impact Payments in their bank accounts," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin wrote on Twitter on Monday. "We expect over 80 million Americans to get their money by direct deposit by this Wednesday!"

Many people, however, are already griping that they had not yet seen their payments.

Admittedly, it will take time for the money to get in the hands of everyone who is eligible.

Single individuals who earn up to $75,000 stand to get $1,200 payments, while married couples who file their income taxes jointly are eligible for up to $2,400. In addition, children under 17 are eligible for $500.

Those payments are reduced for those earning more and phase out completely for individuals with income over $99,000; or $136,500 for head of households; or $198,000 if you file jointly with your spouse and have no children.