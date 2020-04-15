Bank of America posts 45% decline in first quarter profit, braces for big loan losses

Bank of America said Wednesday that first quarter profit slumped 45% as the company set aside $3.6 billion for loan loss reserves because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank posted profit of $4.01 billion, or 40 cents a share, compared with the 46 cent estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.



Here's how the company did:

Earnings: 40 cents a share

Revenue: $22.8 billion

Net Interest Income: $12.3 billion

Trading Revenue: Fixed Income $2.7 billion, Equities $1.7 billion

Note: Bank added $3.6 billion to loan loss reserves in the quarter

Wall Street had expected earnings per share of 46 cents on revenue of $22.9 billion, based o n the consensus estimates compiled by Refinitiv. Net interest income was expected to come in at $11.7 billion. Trading results at the firm exceeded analysts' expectations for $2.48 billion in fixed income and $1.39 billion in equities revenue.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.