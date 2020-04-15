Abbott announces new coronavirus antibody test that could do up to 20 million screenings in June

A view of a patient being discharged from Javits Center temporary feel hospital during coronavirus pandemic on April 14, 2020.

Abbott Laboratories announced Wednesday the launch of its third test for the coronavirus and said it could be screening up to 20 million people for antibodies for Covid-19 by June.

Abbott said it plans to distribute 4 million of the new antibody tests by the end of this month, after an initial shipment of 1 million tests this week to US customers.

"Antibody testing is an important next step to tell if someone has been previously infected," Abbott said in a press release.

"It will provide more understanding of the virus, including how long antibodies stay in the body and if they provide immunity," the company said.

"We continue to contribute in a significant and meaningful way by providing new solutions across our diagnostics testing platforms," CEO Robert Ford said in a statement.

"I'm extremely proud of the many Abbott people who are working around the clock to get as many tests as we can to healthcare workers and patients."