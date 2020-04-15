Pentagon watchdog says White House didn't influence decision to deny Amazon $10 billion cloud contract

President Donald Trump speaks with Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, and Jeff Bezos, Chief Executive Officer of Amazon during an American Technology Council roundtable in the State Dinning Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, June 19, 2017.

The Defense Department's inspector general found the $10 billion JEDI cloud contract, which was awarded to Microsoft, doesn't appear to have been influenced by the White House, according to a new report issued Wednesday.

The 313-page report summarizes findings from a review of the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, cloud computing contract, conducted by the Defense Department's Office of the Inspector General. The JEDI contract is intended to modernize the Pentagon's IT operations and could be worth up to $10 billion for services rendered over as many as 10 years.

The inspector general said it did not find evidence that the Defense Department's JEDI contract evaluation and award process was pressured by "any DoD leaders more senior to them, who may have communicated with the White House."

Last June, the Pentagon inspector general began an evaluation of the Defense Department's handling of the JEDI contract. The watchdog reviewed the Pentagon's decision to award the contract to a single contractor, as well as allegations of "ethical misconduct" relating to the contract.

"Our review of the JEDI Cloud procurement concluded that the DoD's decision to award the JEDI Cloud contract to a single contractor was consistent with applicable law and acquisition standards," the inspector general said in the report.

Microsoft was awarded the contract on Oct. 25. Last November, Amazon Web Services, Amazon's cloud computing unit, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims protesting the JEDI decision. The company argues that President Donald Trump's bias against Amazon its CEO Jeff Bezos influenced the Pentagon to give the contract to Microsoft.

Representatives from Amazon, Microsoft, the Defense Department and the Pentagon Inspector General weren't immediately available for comment.

