Photos: In Las Vegas, a parking lot hosts homeless people during coronavirus outbreak

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
People arrive at a temporary homeless shelter with painted social-distancing boxes in a parking lot at Cashman Center on March 30, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. A local shelter closed after a homeless man there tested positive for the coronavirus, leaving about 500 people with no overnight shelter. The city of Las Vegas, Clark County and local homeless providers operated the temporary shelter through April 2.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

The Cashman Center stadium in Las Vegas normally hosts baseball and soccer games. But in response to the coronavirus, officials used its parking lot first as a temporary place for some homeless people to sleep and now as a coronavirus quarantine center for the homeless population.

Las Vegas and Clark County officials opened the temporary sleeping area to some of the city's homeless population on March 28 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus at a local shelter. The shelter had been forced to close for cleaning after someone there tested positive for the virus.

After the shelter reopened, the city shut down the temporary sleeping area on April 2.

The city then transformed the parking lot into a tented isolation and quarantine complex to help treat homeless people who show symptoms of coronavirus and provide overflow services for hospitals. The complex opened Monday.

Homeless people arrived at the temporary shelter

Workers from Help of Southern Nevada check in homeless people as they line up at a temporary homeless shelter set up in a parking lot at Cashman Center on March 28, 2020 in Las Vegas.
Ethan Miller

The city provided security for the area

People arrive at a temporary homeless shelter set up in a parking lot at Cashman Center on March 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Volunteers handed out blankets and water 

A man carries a blanket he was given as he arrives at a temporary homeless shelter set up in a parking lot at Cashman Center on March 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Touro University Nevada medical students helped assess homeless people for illness

Touro University Nevada medical student Nikie Tong looks on as fellow student Claire Chen (R) takes a man's temperature as he arrives at a temporary homeless shelter set up in a parking lot at Cashman Center on March 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Marked sleeping areas encouraged social distancing

Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. March 30, 2020.
Steve Marcus | Reuters

Homeless men settled in

People arrive at a temporary homeless shelter with social-distancing boxes set up in a parking lot at Cashman Center on March 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Night falls on the parking lot

People are shown in social-distancing boxes at a temporary homeless shelter set up in a parking lot at Cashman Center on March 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

A frame is built for the isolation and quarantine complex

Scaffolding for the new Cashman ISO-Q (Isolation-Quarantine) Complex for the homeless, under construction as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, is shown at Cashman Center on March 31, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Finished tents to be used for isolation and quarantine of coronavirus patients

The center will serve as an acute observation facility up to 500 people, with separate areas for those quarantined due to exposure to the coronavirus, an isolation area for people with symptoms who have tested positive, and an isolation area for those who have tested positive but have no symptoms, with measures in place to prevent cross-contamination between the groups.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Members of the volunteer group Red Rock Search and Rescue

Members of the volunteer group Red Rock Search and Rescue walk between tents as they set up at the joint Clark County-City of Las Vegas ISO-Q (Isolation and Quarantine) Complex for the homeless that was constructed in the parking lot at Cashman Center in response to the coronavirus pandemic on April 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Beds inside one of the tent facilities

Cots are set up in a tent at the joint Clark County-City of Las Vegas ISO-Q (Isolation and Quarantine) Complex for the homeless that was constructed in the parking lot at Cashman Center in response to the coronavirus pandemic on April 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

The facility can serve up to 500 patients 

Cots are set up in a tent at the joint Clark County-City of Las Vegas ISO-Q (Isolation and Quarantine) Complex for the homeless that was constructed in the parking lot at Cashman Center in response to the coronavirus pandemic on April 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Showers being built

Workers set up showers at the joint Clark County-City of Las Vegas ISO-Q (Isolation and Quarantine) Complex for the homeless that was constructed in the parking lot at Cashman Center in response to the coronavirus pandemic on April 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

A worker finishes construction on bathroom facilities

A worker sets up an Xtreme Cube mobile restroom at the joint Clark County-City of Las Vegas ISO-Q (Isolation and Quarantine) Complex for the homeless that was constructed in the parking lot at Cashman Center in response to the coronavirus pandemic on April 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick speaks to members of the media 

Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick speaks to members of the media before a tour of the joint Clark County-City of Las Vegas ISO-Q (Isolation and Quarantine) Complex for the homeless that was constructed in the parking lot at Cashman Center in response to the coronavirus pandemic on April 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images