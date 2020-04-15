Photos: In Las Vegas, a parking lot hosts homeless people during coronavirus outbreak

People arrive at a temporary homeless shelter with painted social-distancing boxes in a parking lot at Cashman Center on March 30, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. A local shelter closed after a homeless man there tested positive for the coronavirus, leaving about 500 people with no overnight shelter. The city of Las Vegas, Clark County and local homeless providers operated the temporary shelter through April 2.

The Cashman Center stadium in Las Vegas normally hosts baseball and soccer games. But in response to the coronavirus, officials used its parking lot first as a temporary place for some homeless people to sleep and now as a coronavirus quarantine center for the homeless population.

Las Vegas and Clark County officials opened the temporary sleeping area to some of the city's homeless population on March 28 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus at a local shelter. The shelter had been forced to close for cleaning after someone there tested positive for the virus.

After the shelter reopened, the city shut down the temporary sleeping area on April 2.

The city then transformed the parking lot into a tented isolation and quarantine complex to help treat homeless people who show symptoms of coronavirus and provide overflow services for hospitals. The complex opened Monday.