Trump says US has 'passed the peak' of coronavirus outbreak

President Donald Trump said the U.S. has "passed the peak" of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 632,000 people in America.

"While we must remain vigilant, it is clear that our aggressive strategy is working," Trump said at a White House news briefing with coronavirus task force on Wednesday. "The battle continues, but the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases."

Trump said new cases are "declining" in New York, which has more confirmed cases than any country outside the U.S. He added that cases are "flat" in Denver and Detroit, while other cities including Baltimore and Philadelphia "are showing great signs of success."

Trump said he will discuss guidelines for reopening the country on Thursday.

"My administration is using every available authority to accelerate the development, study and delivery of therapies," he said, adding that at least 35 clinical trials of treatments are underway.

Over the past six days, the rate of new cases has declined across the country, Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said, adding that nine states have less than 1,000 cases and fewer than 30 new cases per day. However, she said the administration is concerned about Providence, Rhode Island, which is in a "unique situation," caught between two hot spots, New York and Boston.

She added that now is the time to continue practicing social distancing.

"Social gatherings, coming together, there is always a chance that an asymptomatic person can spread the virus unknowingly," she said. "To all of you that are out there that would like to join together and just have that dinner party for 20, don't do it yet. Continue to follow the presidential guidelines."

